PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

NYSE:PNM opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

