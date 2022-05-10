PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PolarityTE by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTE stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 91,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,681. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

