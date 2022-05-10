Polymetal International’s (POLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

POLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.88) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.32).

LON POLY opened at GBX 253.52 ($3.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 879.90. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($21.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

