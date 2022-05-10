PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider David Williams Buys 250,000 Shares

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams bought 250,000 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$227,500.00 ($157,986.11).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, David Williams bought 500,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$434,500.00 ($301,736.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Polynovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

