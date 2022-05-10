Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Martha S. Gervasi Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $399.84 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $380.39 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

