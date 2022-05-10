Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.