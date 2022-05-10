Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Powell Industries stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $290.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.21. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -452.15%.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Powell Industries by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

