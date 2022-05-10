Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$43.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PWCDF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Shares of PWCDF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

