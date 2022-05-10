Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$43.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.94.

Shares of POW traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 777,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$35.44 and a 1-year high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

