Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

TSE:POW opened at C$36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.12 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.