PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after purchasing an additional 101,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,678 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

