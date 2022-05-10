Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Shares of PRAX opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

