Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.
Shares of PRAX opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
