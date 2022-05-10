Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wedbush

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 360.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $336.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

