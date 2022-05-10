Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wedbush

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 360.08% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $336.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $27.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
