Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issues Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

DTIL stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.82. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 305,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

