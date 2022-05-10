Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%.
Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.92%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
