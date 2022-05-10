Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

