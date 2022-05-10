Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Head-To-Head Survey

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Preferred Bank and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $218.78 million 4.69 $95.24 million $6.74 10.11 Associated Banc $1.13 billion 2.60 $350.99 million $2.08 9.40

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 44.96% 17.38% 1.69% Associated Banc 29.68% 8.70% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Preferred Bank pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Preferred Bank and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 5 0 3.00 Associated Banc 1 3 1 0 2.00

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus target price of $89.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Associated Banc on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, documentary collections, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had eleven full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, and San Francisco; and one branch in Flushing, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 215 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

