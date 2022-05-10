Premium Brands Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.78.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$100.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$98.71 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

