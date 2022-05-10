Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$137.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.67.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE:PBH traded down C$1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,484. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.90. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$97.48 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.5300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.