Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

PBH stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

