Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.
PBH stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.