Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas Purchases 1,870 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $24,758.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,851 shares in the company, valued at $739,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Fitzgerald Biagas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 1,460 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $19,972.80.

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 38,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

