Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Primoris Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.49-2.69 EPS.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 14,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

