Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.49-$2.69 EPS.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 17,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

