Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Probe Metals has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

