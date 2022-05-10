Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Probe Metals has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
Probe Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
