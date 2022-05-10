Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

PG opened at $155.61 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $373.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

