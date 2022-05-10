Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given “Buy” Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.25. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 1,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,652. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profound Medical (PROF)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.