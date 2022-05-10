Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given “Buy” Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.25. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 1,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,652. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

