Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CAO Domenic Lococo Sells 1,756 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
