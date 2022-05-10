ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Sells C$45,940.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$45,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,049.

Shares of PFM stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.45. 9,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,124. The stock has a market cap of C$58.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. ProntoForms Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

