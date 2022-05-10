ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

