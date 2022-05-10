Prudential Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,493. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,818. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,219,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,973,000 after buying an additional 150,774 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,008,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after buying an additional 69,338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,280,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

