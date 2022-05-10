Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEG stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.01. 101,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,458. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

