Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

PEG opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

