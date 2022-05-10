Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUMSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Puma from €123.00 ($129.47) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Puma from €114.00 ($120.00) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PUMSY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 13,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

