Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Cut by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.