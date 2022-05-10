Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of VSTO opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

