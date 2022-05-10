Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Issued By Desjardins

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Desjardins dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.09.

Shares of T opened at C$31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.90. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.99 and a 1 year high of C$34.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.18%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.