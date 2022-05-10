Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Artis REIT Cut by Analyst (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$97.67 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

