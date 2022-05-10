Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

CNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Century Casinos by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

