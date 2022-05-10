Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.31 EPS.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $261.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its 200-day moving average is $231.37. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

