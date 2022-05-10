Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DiaSorin S.p.A. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for DiaSorin in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

