Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

