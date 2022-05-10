Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.03.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$56.45 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$59.09. The company has a market cap of C$114.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

