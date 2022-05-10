Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.90%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

