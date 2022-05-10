Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.45 million, a P/E ratio of -638.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,998.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.