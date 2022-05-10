Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

