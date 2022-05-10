Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Boosted by Analyst

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for OFS Capital in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OFS Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a net margin of 119.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

