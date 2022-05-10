Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Cut by Analyst

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

