Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

QTWO has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

QTWO opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Q2 has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $108.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $40,470,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

