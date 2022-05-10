Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for IBI Group Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.78 million.
Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$12.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.21. The company has a market cap of C$390.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.99 and a 12-month high of C$14.80.
IBI Group Company Profile
IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.
