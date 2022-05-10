Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for IBI Group Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.78 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBG. Acumen Capital upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$12.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.21. The company has a market cap of C$390.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.99 and a 12-month high of C$14.80.

IBI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.