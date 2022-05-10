Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of BBU opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.34 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

