Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$637.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

